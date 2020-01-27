The Ish You Missed: Inside The GRAMMYs!

January 27, 2020
Family Of Nipsey Hussle Accepts His GRAMMY

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko arrived together at the Roc Nation brunch! Also, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj ran into each other and Meek exchanged words with Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty... you GOTTA hear what Nicki called him! There's still some bad blood there. 

Plus, Diddy was honored at Clive Davis' GRAMMYs party by Lil Kim, Faith Evans, and his son, King Combs. And what's up with Cardi B's face?? Does she look different?

The late Nipsey Hussle won two GRAMMYs, one for 'Racks In The Middle' and Best Rap Performance for 'Higher'. His family and collaborators accepted his awards. 

And we talked about some of our favorite GRAMMYs looks

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

