The Ish You Missed: Future's Star-Studded Bday Party

Future had a star-studded bday bash. Plus, Bella and Hadid's dad has to tear down his $100M mansion, and Deontay Wilder's brother gets KO'd. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Deontay Wilder KO'd Luis Ortiz in Saturday's fight but prior to that, Deonaty's brother, Marsellos Wilder, got KO'd cold!

DUSTIN LONG OUT OF NOWHERE! --



Marsellos Wilder goes down from a big left hook after he was in control of the entire fight. WOW! #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/oX2GHMnZpE — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 24, 2019

An L.A. judge has ordered the father of Bella and Gigi Hadid to tear down his controversial $100M mansion dubbed the Starship Enterprise. It's 30,000 square feet. The problem? It's not up to code because it's built illegally and unstably on a hill, drilled only 20 feet into the bedrock versus 30 feet. (Why does anyone even need 30,000 square foot home?!) It could cause serious damage to other homes if it ever fell.

Future just celebrated his 36th birthday. He had a star-studded party with Jacquees, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, T.I. and Tiny, Lil Kim, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz among others were in the building.

PICS: Stars Attend Future’s 4EvaOrNeva Birthday Party in Atlanta https://t.co/NJby5Ib9ak pic.twitter.com/jxieiK7MEO — DeepFind (@DeepFinds) November 22, 2019

