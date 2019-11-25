The Ish You Missed: Future's Star-Studded Bday Party

November 25, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Future

JP Yim / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Future had a star-studded bday bash. Plus, Bella and Hadid's dad has to tear down his $100M mansion, and Deontay Wilder's brother gets KO'd. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Deontay Wilder KO'd Luis Ortiz in Saturday's fight but prior to that, Deonaty's brother, Marsellos Wilder, got KO'd cold! 

An L.A. judge has ordered the father of Bella and Gigi Hadid to tear down his controversial $100M mansion dubbed the Starship Enterprise. It's 30,000 square feet. The problem? It's not up to code because it's built illegally and unstably on a hill, drilled only 20 feet into the bedrock versus 30 feet. (Why does anyone even need 30,000 square foot home?!) It could cause serious damage to other homes if it ever fell. 

Future just celebrated his 36th birthday. He had a star-studded party with Jacquees, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, T.I. and Tiny, Lil Kim, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz among others were in the building. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 and @steveynewnez! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Joycelyn Savage Tells Her Story, Flips On R. Kelly WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Future's Star-Studded Bday Party WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: French Montana Hospitalized With Mystery Illness WZMXFM: On-Demand
Fred Hammond Talks Kanye West, The Commissioned Reunion Tour, & More HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
The Ish You Missed: Your Phone Has More Germs Than A Bathroom WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Jingle Jam Artist Lizzo Leads GRAMMY Nominations WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes