The Ish You Missed: DMX Skips His Own Record Release Party

DMX skips his own release party. Plus, Biebs drops a docuseries! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

DMX, Nas, Future, Meek Mill, Drake, and a bunch more rappers celebrated the New Year in Vegas. Meanwhile, DMX skipped his own record release party in NYC.

Love & Hip Hop producer, Mona Scott Young is in Africa right now. (Wouldn't it be cool to have an international season of Love & Hip Hop? They should do one in Ghana!)

Justin Bieber launched a ten-episode docuseries of into his life with Hailey Baldwin, clips from his new album, his Christian journey, and more.