The Ish You Missed: DMX Skips His Own Record Release Party
January 2, 2020
DMX skips his own release party. Plus, Biebs drops a docuseries! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
DMX, Nas, Future, Meek Mill, Drake, and a bunch more rappers celebrated the New Year in Vegas. Meanwhile, DMX skipped his own record release party in NYC.
Love & Hip Hop producer, Mona Scott Young is in Africa right now. (Wouldn't it be cool to have an international season of Love & Hip Hop? They should do one in Ghana!)
Justin Bieber launched a ten-episode docuseries of into his life with Hailey Baldwin, clips from his new album, his Christian journey, and more.
Ten-part series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” cost YouTube upwards of $20 million, say insiders, the platform's priciest acquisition to date. https://t.co/0oP4a9LECn— Variety (@Variety) December 31, 2019