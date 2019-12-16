The Ish You Missed: Diddy's Star-Studded Belated Bday Party

Inside Diddy's star-studded birthday celebration! Plus, Geto Boys' Scarface loses Houston election. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

An ex-bank employee faces life in prison for stealing $88k! He worked at the bank, stole the cash, then posted the pictures on social media... LOL!

A member of the Geto Boys has lost his bid to become a member of the Houston City Council. Brad "Scarface" Jordan fell short and lost in the runoff election.

Stevey hung out with Anais in her home over the weekend. She's doing great! She was in Colombia reversing a lot of the stuff she had done.

Diddy celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend. (His birthday is actually November 4, but he held a belated celebration). And celebs came out! The Kardashians were there, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Saweetie were hanging out! Some guy was trying to do a sneaky selfie on the DL of Beyonce and Jay Z snatched the phone out of his hand, LOL!