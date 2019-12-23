The Ish You Missed: Did Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Break Up?

Iggy Azalea apologizes for public breakup. Plus, Kim Kardashian gets backlash over "blackface" photoshoot. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti split amongst pregnancy rumors. But she's reportedly NOT pregnant and she posted about their breakup on social, but then she apologizes for publicizing it.

Iggy Azalea reveals she broke up with Playboi Carti, later apologizes for sharing the news on social media:



“I need to make an apology. It’s not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on.” pic.twitter.com/cIQxdC1Isz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 21, 2019

Since Tamar Braxton parted ways with The Real, there's been a lot of people coming thru taking that seat. It looks like Amand Seales might be permantly taking that spot!

Amanda Seales is reportedly set to become a permanent co-host on 'The Real' https://t.co/wixkSpSFv7 pic.twitter.com/3KNUFPLIA4 — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) December 21, 2019

Kim Kardashian posted a pic for a magazine and she's getting backlash for blackface.