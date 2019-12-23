The Ish You Missed: Did Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Break Up?

December 23, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Iggy Azalea apologizes for public breakup. Plus, Kim Kardashian gets backlash over "blackface" photoshoot. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti split amongst pregnancy rumors. But she's reportedly NOT pregnant and she posted about their breakup on social, but then she apologizes for publicizing it. 

Since Tamar Braxton parted ways with The Real, there's been a lot of people coming thru taking that seat. It looks like Amand Seales might be permantly taking that spot!

Kim Kardashian posted a pic for a magazine and she's getting backlash for blackface. 

 

