The Ish You Missed: DaBaby Arrested In Charlotte

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson, Jr. broke hearts over the weekend when he stepped out with his longtime girlfriend.

Dog The Bounty Hunter is honoring his late wife, Beth's memory with a bunch of pictures and her decorations.

DaBaby was arrested in his hometown Charlotte last night after he did a show in town. While he was on stage, police were seen and captured on video searching around his car with flashlights. They didn't have a warrant, but were clearly looking for something to get one. DaBaby confronts them and gets arrested for marijuana and resisting arrest.