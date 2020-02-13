The Ish You Missed: City Girls Ask For $5 On Cash App

Two people were falsely posing as members of Wu-Tang Clan scammed a bunch of hotels, ordering crazy stuff.... we'll tell you their M.O.!

This guy wanted a girlfriend for Valentine's Day... this 47-year-old dude offered a $25k reward to anyone who can help him find love! He even launched a website... wow! He'll even match the reward and donate to an animal shelter!

Why were the City Girls asking for $5 on Cash App?

Wait, what?! OT Genasis and Malika aren't even together! We thought they were this whole time. But they're still friends and will co-parent their child on the way.

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!