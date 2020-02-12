The Ish You Missed: Chris Brown Debuts Face Tattoo

February 12, 2020
Chris Brown

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Chris Brown debuted his face tattoo of Air Jordans. What do you think about face tattoos? We have our thoughts... 

More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial , here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently, , @blackpyramidofficial

A post shared by GANGA (@gangatattoo) on

Prince Harry has talked with investors at Goldman Sachs as they build the Sussex Royal brand. Experts believe it could be worth a BILLION dollars in 10 years! We've got more details! 

Jennifer Lopez was seen looking stunning at an Oscars after party in a sea green sparkling cocktail dress!

DaBaby's baby mama put him on blast on Insta and claims he has another baby on the way with a different woman! We'll tell you what all she said and how he clapped back!

Hear more in The Ish You issed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

