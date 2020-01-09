The Ish You Missed: Cardi B Teases New Song

Cardi B teases a new song! Plus, Moneybagg Yo finds a new label. And Michelle Obama debuts new docuseries! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Moneybagg Yo is now part of the Roc Nation fam! His new album Time Served drops tomorrow.

Michelle Obama has a new docuseries called A Year of Firsts coming to IGTV which will follow four college students as they navigate freshman year.

Cardi B teased a three-second snippet of a new song!!! Fans are HYPE!

Mac Miller's family announced that they're releasing a posthumous album of his that he'd been working on before he died.