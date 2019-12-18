The Ish You Missed: Jane Slater's Ex Caught Cheating Via FitBit

Jane Slater caught her ex cheating via FitBit! Plus, Jewel Harris Smith prays for her cheating husband. And the Lira Galor vs Pee Thomas beef heats up! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jewel Harris Smith said a prayer asking God to forgive his cheating husband, NBA star JR Smith, and his mistress.

NFL Network Correspondant Jane Slater explains how she caught her ex cheating. An ex once got her a FitBit for Christmas. Say says, "I loved it! We synced up and motivated each other..." Until one night at 4:00, he was MIA and his activity levels were spiking like crazy!

Lira Galore and Quality Control CEO "Pee" Thomas are beefing. (He's behind City Girls, Migos, Lil Yachty... etc.) They used to date and they had a baby. Now she's seeking out $15M. She accuses him of abuse. He says that's false.