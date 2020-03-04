The Ish You Missed: Biggie On Potato Chips?

March 4, 2020
Hot Morning Crew
Notorious BIG

Notorious BIG by Robert Deutsch/ USA Today

Biggie is gonna have his own potato chips! His face will be on bags of Rap Chips! What flavors though? And who are the proceeds benefitting? DJ Buck has the scoop!

Super rich aren't the only ones shelling out money for private jets! Regular folks are saving up to avoid flying commercial due to the coronavirus scare. Nancy breaks it down!

Davido's video for 1 Milli is an homage to his bride... watch it here! And hear more about it from Stevey! 

Yesterday, Danni told us about the internet backlash KimYe got when North performed at Fashion Week and didn't credit Zaza... well, Tinashe jumped into some comments and now there's even MORE drama!

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

