The Ish You Missed: Ari Lennox Was Addicted To 'Good D'

Ari Lennox went on Instagram Live and said she was brainwashed by her ex and almost lost her career because the D was that good! We discuss more about what she said, LOL! She got us wondering who it is!

Spring Break gone wrong when a drunk guy from Michigan was partying in Florida and PEED on the crowd below from a nightclub balcony! Ewwwww!

Nicki and Cardi were both looking INCREDIBLE in Miami! They both dropped snippets of new songs. But Stevey and Danni get into a little bit of a battle...

Yaya Mayweather was seen on video fighting one of NBA YoungBoy's other girlfriends... we'll tell you what went down!