The Ish You Missed: Ari Lennox Was Addicted To 'Good D'
February 4, 2020
Ari Lennox went on Instagram Live and said she was brainwashed by her ex and almost lost her career because the D was that good! We discuss more about what she said, LOL! She got us wondering who it is!
Spring Break gone wrong when a drunk guy from Michigan was partying in Florida and PEED on the crowd below from a nightclub balcony! Ewwwww!
Nicki and Cardi were both looking INCREDIBLE in Miami! They both dropped snippets of new songs. But Stevey and Danni get into a little bit of a battle...
Yaya Mayweather was seen on video fighting one of NBA YoungBoy's other girlfriends... we'll tell you what went down!