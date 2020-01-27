Hot Morning Crew: Sports Guy, Joe D, Checks In To Talk Kobe Bryant

January 27, 2020
Hot Morning Crew
We were all in shock yesterday when we'd heard the news that Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed. We were in denial. We didn't want to believe it. Basketball fans--and the world--are mourning this tragic loss. 

Our resident sports guru, Joe D'Ambrosio, from our sister station, WTIC News/Talk 1080 came down the hall to talk about and remember Kobe. He explained Kobe's connection to the UConn Women's Basketball Team... he'd met Geno Auriemma, he's been to UConn games, and his daughter had ambitions of playing for UConn. 

Hear the conversation below.

Kobe Bryant
UConn Huskies

