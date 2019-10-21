Saweetie Runs Down What To Wear at Jingle Jam '19

Jingle Jam is BACK, and it's an all-girl lineup starring Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie! Saweetie checked in and talked about joining the all-female lineup.

What's on Saweetie's rider? She runs down her libations of choice and what else she's hype to see backstage. Plus, she's bringing new music to Jingle Jam, and everywhere else this winter. Plus, Saweetie shares some fashion tips about the best outfit to wear to Jingle Jam!

Saweetie also confirmed she's getting her acting on for a new TV show, which is why she was down at Disney World recently.