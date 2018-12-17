Remy and Papoose Welcome Their Princess!
December 17, 2018
Remy Now Remy MAMA unveiled the big news 2 days ago on Instagram writing, “The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoose for making me the happiest wife in the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap.”
The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoosepapoose for making me the the happiest wife on the planet-- #BlackLove #RemAndPap #BabyMackie #ShesMADDDDcute--
After overcoming such a tough labor/delivery! My wife breast feeds our child, around the clock. I’m so amazed by her strength, courage & motherly touch. @remyma Thank you babe! This is all a dream come true! #thegoldenchild Daddy got you forever -------- You are the definition of beauty.