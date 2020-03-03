The Ish You Missed: Post Malone Reveals Truth About Face Tattoos

March 3, 2020
Post Malone performs on stage at The Resorts World Arena on 16 February 2019 in Birmingham, England

Post Malone talked about why he got ink on his face and the reason is actually pretty sad. DJ Buck explains what Posty said.

A new survey says single women are buying homes more than single men. Nancy has all the stats on this!

Stevey talks about some trouble in paradise and toxicity going on with Matt Barnes... Gloria's probably sitting back like UM HMM!

Kanye and crew are in Paris for Fashion Week. He brought out daughter North to perform and she was adorable... but the internet got MAD. Danni shares the drama and why we think the internet needs to chill!

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

