Omarion's Clapback!

November 27, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Hot Morning Crew
Categories: 
Entertainment

The Ultimate Revenge or Nah?

We are so excited to announce The Millennium Tour 2020! ---- Come rock with @omarion @shadmoss, @therealyingyangtwins @curlyheadedblackboy @sammiealways @prettyricky and @souljaboy! Tour cities will be announced on Monday, December 2nd.  Pre-sale starts Thursday, December 5th at 10AM local time.  Save $5 off the purchase of your ticket with Pre-sale code: PARTY.  Be the first to know by joining the tour’s email list and get tickets at -- GSquaredEvents.com. #gsquaredevents #themillenniumtour2020 #omarion #bowwow #yingyangtwins #lloyd #sammie #prettyricky #souljaboy

A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion) on

Tags: 
Omarion

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Why Tekashi 6ix9ine's Texas Case Is Being Dismissed WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Joycelyn Savage Tells Her Story, Flips On R. Kelly WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Future's Star-Studded Bday Party WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: French Montana Hospitalized With Mystery Illness WZMXFM: On-Demand
Fred Hammond Talks Kanye West, The Commissioned Reunion Tour, & More HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
The Ish You Missed: Your Phone Has More Germs Than A Bathroom WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes