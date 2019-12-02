The Ish You Missed: NY Lawmakers Want To Ban 'Purity Exams' After T.I.'s Comments

December 2, 2019
Tip "T.I." Harris arrives at the "Get Hard" Los Angeles Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, March 25, 2015.

Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPA USA

Entertainment
Features
Will New York ban "purity exams" following T.I.'s comments? Plus, Billy Dee Williams comes out as gender fluid. And two woman brawl over the express lane at the grocery store! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Billy Dee Williams has come out as gender fluid at 82-years-old.

A New Jersey woman got a bit outta control in the checkout line at a grocery store... she shouted and took a swing at another woman who she accused of having too many items for the express line. They were punching each other, pulling hair... a bystander who tried to break it up even got bit on the leg.

Angela Simmons addressed her virginity again on The Dr. Oz Show. She was a virgin until she was 28

We know all about T.I.'s controversial comments about his daughter's gynecological exams. Well, now New York lawmakers are creating a bill that would ban "purity exams." Why are those even still a thing?!?!? Do BOYS get a purity test?! FFS!

 

 

 

the ish you missed

