The Ish You Missed: Nipsey's Puma Collection Out 9/5

Nipsey's Puma collection drops soon! Plus, Lil Uzi Vert bails on a show again? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Lil Uzi Vert bailed on another performance at the last minute... he was supposed to perform at the Reading & Leeds Festival in the UK but didn't "due to unforseen circumstances."

--Due to unforeseen circumstances Lil Uzi Vert is no longer able to perform at Reading & Leeds. Because of the short notice, Enter Shikari will now take this slot on the Main Stage. Yungblud will play later and SWMRS will move from the Festival Republic Stage to the Main Stage.-- pic.twitter.com/EPFR0CsLIW — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 20, 2019

Nipsey Hussle's clothing collaboration with Puma will drop September 5th. He worked on all of this before he died.

Ronda Rousey almost severed her finger on the set of 911! She just kept on going and finished the take... but says she's used to live audiences and not showing pain! Wow! (Don't look at the photo if you are squeamish!)

Remy Ma said she understood where Nicki Minaj was coming from when she ranted on Queen Radio and confronted Joe Budden for spreading misinformation!

Remy Ma talks about understanding Nicki Minaj and why she went off on Joe Budden during #QueenRadio recently and not trying to seem unbothered anymore. pic.twitter.com/dSgFRYd37Z — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) August 20, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!