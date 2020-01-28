The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced 25 To Life
January 28, 2020
Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, was sentenced to 25 years-life for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old minor!
It's been 50 years since Kansas City has played in the Super Bowl! The team's owners, the Hunt family, is throwing a huge big game party! We share all the details!
Plus, we've got details on that new podcast telling Tekashi 6ix9ine's story.
The game on Sunday, plus awards season -- all the commercials have been coming out! Google aired one during the GRAMMYs for Black History Month and it is EVERYTHING!
Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!