The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced 25 To Life

Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, was sentenced to 25 years-life for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old minor!

It's been 50 years since Kansas City has played in the Super Bowl! The team's owners, the Hunt family, is throwing a huge big game party! We share all the details!

Plus, we've got details on that new podcast telling Tekashi 6ix9ine's story.

The game on Sunday, plus awards season -- all the commercials have been coming out! Google aired one during the GRAMMYs for Black History Month and it is EVERYTHING!

Video of The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers

