Check out our horses in the back!

Video of Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Authentic Horse Video) [Music Video]

Nancy's beautiful horse, Lenny the Wonder Arab, is totally feelin' 'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (because it's so dope, amirite?)

We grabbed the very talented Lo to help shoot this video! Watch above!

Can't nobody tell me nothin'.