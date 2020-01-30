The Ish You Missed: "Minnie Mouse" Beats Up Security In Las Vegas

January 30, 2020
Hot Morning Crew
Minnie Mouse's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Major cities have touristy areas where costume characters want money for photos. Well, in Las Vegas, a brawl broke out between "Minnie Mouse" and a security guard. OMG, LOL! We discuss how some of these street characters are kinda shady... we've seen them in Times Square! 

An adult entertainment company is offering to donate free webcams to players of the teams in the Super Bowl... we'll tell you why! 

Love & Hip Hop New York's Mendeecees Harris has been released from prison! 

Congrats to Ciara and Russell Wilson who are welcoming Baby #3! 

Number 3. --: @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

