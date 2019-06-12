Middletown Pride! June 15

The City of Middletown is thrilled to announce the creation of the first Middletown Pride event, to take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The City of Middletown, the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, and Wesleyan University are partnering together to ensure that the inaugural event will be a successful celebration of our diverse community and particularly the lives and contributions of our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning residents.

The parade will commence at 2 p.m. in Middletown, Connecticut on Main Street at St. John’s Square and will proceed down Main Street to Union Street. A festival will take place on the South Green immediately following the conclusion of the parade.

This is very Rare for Connecticut!

Lenny will be there with Nancy Barrow

Somebody took this picture! A post shared by Unicorn Productions LLC (@lennythewonderarab) on Feb 18, 2019 at 5:26pm PST

Stevey will be there with the Hot 93.7 truck say Hello!