The Ish You Missed: Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down G-Eazy Rumor

Jay-Z says he feels honored to use his voice. He got some backlash for sitting during the anthem at the Super Bowl, but he says he's doing it for a good reason. Buck explains what else Hov said.

In Seattle, a dog figured out how to ride the city bus to and from the dog park so she could go even when her owner couldn't! Nancy shares probably the cutest story you'll hear all day!

Megan Thee Stallion shut down rumors that she was boo'd up with G-Eazy.

And Kim Kardashian revealed that 2-year-old Chicago needed stitches when she fell out of her high chair. Plus, they shared photos of their Calabasas mansion in Architectural Digest.

