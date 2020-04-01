Mayor Bronin: "We're Working Together By Staying Apart"

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin shares updates on coronavirus in Hartford. Cases are rising and it's important to continue social distancing. Stay out of large crowds. Will parks remain open? What if you can't pay your rent or mortgage at this time? What's the latest on unemployment issues?

And don't forget about our essential workers like first responders, bus drivers, public works, healthcare workers, and grocery store clerks. What are precautions we can take when going to the store to protect those workers who keep our food stocked? (And PLEASE properly dispose of gloves!)

