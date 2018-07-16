Mac Miller Announces New Album

Mac Miller has been on a music break for a bit. His last album, Divine Feminine left a bold statement in 2016, and he recently dropped a 3 songpack that kinda hinted at an album being on the way. The official announcement has been made, his new album titled, Swimming will be available August 3rd. Check out this teasers he dropped!

Video of Mac Miller - SWIMMING - August 3rd

Kill Bill Vibes!