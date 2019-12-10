The Ish You Missed: Lizzo To Haters: 'Check Out My Nominations'

Lizzo isn't here for any haters. Plus, guests steal some weird ish from hotels. And Walmart apologizes for a crazy sweater on their website. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Do you take the little travel size shampoos and lotions or a pen from a hotel room? That's pretty normal, right? Well, it doesn't mean everything is up for grabs! According to a survey of 4 and 5 star hotels, they said someone stole a mattress! It happens in the middle of the night, but thieves were caught on security cameras, obvi. The most common things stolen from luxury hotels are bathrobes, towels, hangers, pens, silverware, cosmetics, batteries(?), art, blankets, and pillows.

So, Jingle Jam artist, Lizzo was getting some haters who were mad about her twerking at the Lakers game. But she DGAF. She's just like, "Do you see how many [Grammy] nominations I have?"

Video of Lizzo Gets Emotional &amp; Responds to Critics Following Her Lakers Game Appearance

Walmart is apologizing for a sweater that appeared on their website sold by a third party company that said, "Let it snow" and featured a snowman in front of a table with cocaine lines.