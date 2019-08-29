The Ish You Missed: Lizzo Claps Back At Backhanded Compliments

Lizzo claps back at backhanded compliments about her body! And Wendy Williams won't let a hurricane cancel her plans. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Lizzo doesn't trust men who hit on her now that she's famous. And her type? White guys who look like Liam Hemsworth. BTW, she clapped back at people who say she's brave for showing her body. She's like, "I'm just me! I don't like when people think it's hard for me to see myself as beautiful."

Hurricane Dorian could cause some issues for Wendy Williams. She's supposed to be partying with NeNe Leakes and Tamar Braxton in Miami...

A mother and daughter went to a grocery store in Memphis and started shoving $200 worth of crab legs in their purses. When a manager tried to stop them, they punched her in the face and took off. They were caught and arrested.

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!