The Ish You Missed: Lil Yachty Wants To Sell Designer Toilet Paper?

March 18, 2020
Hot Morning Crew
6/16/2018 - Rapper Lil Yachty attending the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 16, 2018.

Francis Specker/PA Wire (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Yesterday we talked about Young Berg pistol whipping his girlfriend... well, he's speaking out and says she set him up. Hmm... we discuss!

Lil Yachty said he was gonna create designer toilet paper in the midst of the TP crisis and he wants to sell it for $500 a pack... (LOL, he's joking!) And we'll tell you who else has actually been in the TP biz for awhile... 

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

