The Ish You Missed: Janet Jackson Honors Rihanna At Fashion Awards

December 4, 2019
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

Rih was honored at the Fashion Awards... by Janet! Plus, Simon Cowell is lawyering up. Oh, and Americans spend a lot on snacks! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

The average American spends $28,766 on snacks in their life... it breaks down to about $9.22/week or $479/year. Sweet snacks are slightly more popular than salty ones. 

2019 is going out with a wig-snatching bang! Janet Jackson honored Rihanna at the Fashion Awards in London! (She's been KILLING IT and changing the game with Fenty!) 

Bhad Bhabie (cash me outside girl) got her hair braided and she's getting backlash for cultural appropriation. Of course she clapped back... 

Things are escalating with this whole Simon Cowell/Gabrielle Union/America's Got Talent thing... (as we know, Gabrielle Union reported an uncomfortable work environment on the show, with accusations of racism and sexism... she was then fired!) Now, Cowell's got lawyers coming in... and NBC is gonna be talking to her! Sharon Osbourne also came forward saying it IS a boys' club and the women were paid less than the men. Juliane Hough also came forward. 

 

 

the ish you missed

