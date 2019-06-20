The Ish You Missed: YouPorn Marriage Proposals

You can propose to BAE on YouPorn.com! Plus, ESPN has banned LaVar Ball! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

ESPN banned LaVar Ball because of an inappropriate comment he made toward Molly Qerim.

YouPorn.com is getting into the romance business... they're hosting the first ever porn site wedding proposal.

A couple in Texas were planning to get married later this year, but they wanted the groom's grandmother to be there. She's 100 years old... so they moved up the date and got married in her hospital room!

Nick Cannon's custom Louis Vuitton look for the MTV Awards... yeahhh, he's getting dragged!

