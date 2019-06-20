The Ish You Missed: YouPorn Marriage Proposals
You can propose to BAE on YouPorn.com! Plus, ESPN has banned LaVar Ball! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!
ESPN banned LaVar Ball because of an inappropriate comment he made toward Molly Qerim.
ESPN says they're done with LaVar Ball. --— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 19, 2019
More: https://t.co/lCzYJVxHM7 pic.twitter.com/JDu3hF4yxm
YouPorn.com is getting into the romance business... they're hosting the first ever porn site wedding proposal.
.@YouPorn to host the world's first porn site wedding proposal https://t.co/7vJP7HzBRc #MakeHistory pic.twitter.com/KdSbCET42J— AskMen (@AskMen) June 18, 2019
A couple in Texas were planning to get married later this year, but they wanted the groom's grandmother to be there. She's 100 years old... so they moved up the date and got married in her hospital room!
Bittersweet... ❤️ A Shattuck, Oklahoma, couple got married at a hospital, so the groom's sick grandmother, who is 100 years old, can attend the ceremony! https://t.co/NVnYZdXjLJ #KOCO5 #wedding— KOCO-5 Oklahoma City (@koconews) June 17, 2019
(--: A Taylored Image ) pic.twitter.com/qQav3eb7Xs
Nick Cannon's custom Louis Vuitton look for the MTV Awards... yeahhh, he's getting dragged!
Pure Halitosis: Nick Cannon’s Masked Sub Negro Outfit Is Getting Dragged To A Louis Vuitton Dumpster https://t.co/KF4TvCGzr4— Bossip (@Bossip) June 19, 2019
(Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Getty) pic.twitter.com/O90B6dvHwe
