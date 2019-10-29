The Ish You Missed: YG Kicks Fan Out For Not Saying 'F Trump'

YG kicked a fan out for not singing his song! Plus, Kanye's movie is expanding while gospel artists are open to collabs. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

So, YG has that song 'F Donald Trump' and he was performing it at a show. He pulled a fan up on stage and told him to sing it. And when he didn't, he kicked the fan out of the concert!

YG invites fan on stage to yell out "F**k Donald Trump," kicks him off after he refuses pic.twitter.com/7z9r9gVXav — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 27, 2019

Kanye's Jesus Is King movie earned over $1M on opening weekend. It's a 35 minute short film. It was shown at 372 IMAX theaters across North America. It's just phase one - he's expanding more worldwide.

Someone thought it was a good idea to "remix" the Alphabet song. Their reasoning is because kids smoosh together the LMNOP part, so they wanted to clarify that a bit. But it's off beat and cringey.

And we were wondering if gospel artists were going to accept Kanye into the genre... and Fred Hammond says he's working with him. And he doesn't talk politics with him.

Fred Hammond is defending his decision to work with Kanye West on Jesus is King https://t.co/yENJyEdVo6 pic.twitter.com/hnDZLND1rP — BoxBeauty (@BoxBeautyco) October 29, 2019

