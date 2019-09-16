The Ish You Missed: Woman Swallows Engagement Ring While Dreaming

Woman had a dream about swallowing her engagement ring... but actually did! Plus, Aubrey O'Day's new face ain't a good look! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A woman in California revealed that after having a nightmare that she and her fiance were on a train facing some bad guys, she put her engagement ring in her mouth and swallowed it... she thought it was just a dream until she woke up and realized she actually swallowed the ring! She visited urgent care and a gastroenterologist and got her ring back... wow!

Felicity Huffman got only 14 days in prison over the college admission scandal... some people are saying it's not fair, citing the woman who got five YEARS for lying about her address simply to send her kid to a better school. And others are saying neither ONE of them should've gotten any prison time.

Privilege ----‍♂️ A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Sep 14, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

Aubrey O'Day got more plastic surgery and it doesn't look good...

Aubrey O'Day reveals an even newer face... https://t.co/YOtZ2JqS5C — hot937 (@hot937) September 16, 2019

