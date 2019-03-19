The Ish You Missed: Woman Launches Contraband Into Prison Yard

Plus, an unlikely pairing for a new animated movie!

March 19, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo via Dreamstime

A woman got creative to get contraband to prisoners. Plus, an unlikely pairing for a new animated movie! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

A woman in Oklahoma used a t-shirt gun to launch contraband (including drugs and cellphones) over a prison fence. 

DeLauren McKnight was adopted by her family 27 years ago. She says her family saved her from life in foster care. And now, she's saving her father's life! Her adoptive father needs a kidney and she's a match! Full circle. <3 

Batman links up with the Ninja Turtles to save Gotham in a new movie! 

Sadly, we learned this morning that we lost one of Connecticut's greatest DJs. DJ Londonn Williams passed away. He was a big part of the Hot 93.7 team for years. We're sending thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

