The Ish You Missed: Woman Launches Contraband Into Prison Yard

A woman got creative to get contraband to prisoners. Plus, an unlikely pairing for a new animated movie!

A woman in Oklahoma used a t-shirt gun to launch contraband (including drugs and cellphones) over a prison fence.

Oklahoma woman arrested after authorities say she used a T-shirt gun to launch drugs, cellphones and other contraband over a prison fence. https://t.co/xJDDUdOgWl #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) March 15, 2019

DeLauren McKnight was adopted by her family 27 years ago. She says her family saved her from life in foster care. And now, she's saving her father's life! Her adoptive father needs a kidney and she's a match! Full circle. <3





A North Carolina woman identified as DeLauren McKnight will be donating her kidney to the man who adopted her 27 years ago. This is touching ---- #yennews https://t.co/pDgMn15Tjj — YenComGh (@yencomgh) March 18, 2019

Batman links up with the Ninja Turtles to save Gotham in a new movie!

Animated worlds collide in exclusive 'Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' trailer #BatmanTMNT https://t.co/TkPYdmc3Oj — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 12, 2019

Sadly, we learned this morning that we lost one of Connecticut's greatest DJs. DJ Londonn Williams passed away. He was a big part of the Hot 93.7 team for years. We're sending thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

