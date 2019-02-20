The Ish You Missed: Woman Eats Live Weevils!

Ewww! A woman eats bugs because she claims it prevents cancer. Plus, Michael Rapaport back peddles on Meek Mill comments. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A woman in Los Angeles eats living creeping crawlies every day to try to prevent cancer! She consumes five Chinese weevils a day (eww)! She either swallows them raw or takes them in shot of water or celery juice. She keeps her own colonies in her living room.

Video of Mum Eats Live Bugs In The Hope Of Preventing Cancer

In South Korea, cosmetics companies are targeting girls as young as six! There are moms taking their daughters to special beauty parlors and kindergartners using lipstick and nail polish as part of their daily routine.

South Korea’s cosmetics industry takes aim at the super young https://t.co/cwTy7HmWLq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 20, 2019

An update on actor Michael Rapaport starting beef with Meek Mill and calling him a "trash rapper" on Twitter... well, he apologized.

Michael Rapaport takes back his "trash rapper" assessment of Meek Mill --https://t.co/i50E1hjUip — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) February 20, 2019

The first trailer for Leaving Neverland is out and it's horrible.

In Leaving Neverland, two men will tell the story of how they were allegedly sexually abused by Michael Jackson. The trailer will give you chills. https://t.co/oUSAxHk944 — E! News (@enews) February 19, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!