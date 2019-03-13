The Ish You Missed: Woman Cuts Off Own Hand For Insurance Money

Nipsey Hussle is collabing with Meek Mill on a whole album!

A Slovenian woman CUT OFF HER HAND to try to collect insurance money.

Authorities say a Slovenian woman who deliberately cut her hand with a circular saw to collect insurance money faces up to eight years in jail. https://t.co/1Pj9MJlM3g #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) March 12, 2019

The Roots picnic is back! They'll be celebrating their 20th anniversary! A lot of stars will be there and tons of HUGE performers!

ATTENTION: The Roots Picnic is moving its Roots for 2019!!!!!

--

New Location this year in Fairmount. New Year, New Artist...What do y’all think?? -- #RootsPicnic pic.twitter.com/AhgKxPaYGm — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) March 12, 2019

Here in Connecticut, New Britain's Isaiah Jenkins sadly lost his brother this week. The community helped make sure his brother's memory lives on forever.

Pretty special to see the New Britain community help @NBHurricanes guard Isaiah Jenkins ensure his brother's memory lives on forever. David's presence was definitely felt by Isaiah and the Golden Hurricanes tonight. pic.twitter.com/iTQXuj4Xwf — Elliott Polakoff (@ElliottPolakoff) March 13, 2019

