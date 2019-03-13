The Ish You Missed: Woman Cuts Off Own Hand For Insurance Money

Plus, a big collab is coming!

March 13, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Nipsey Hussle is collabing with Meek Mill on a whole album! 

A Slovenian woman CUT OFF HER HAND to try to collect insurance money. 

The Roots picnic is back! They'll be celebrating their 20th anniversary! A lot of stars will be there and tons of HUGE performers! 

Here in Connecticut, New Britain's Isaiah Jenkins sadly lost his brother this week. The community helped make sure his brother's memory lives on forever. 

Hot Morning Crew