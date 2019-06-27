The Ish You Missed: Will Smith Freestyles With Jazzy Jeff

Fresh Prince still got bars!

June 27, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Will Smith

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

The Fresh Prince still got bars! Plus, are Stevie J and Faith Evans over!??! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Will Smith got back in the studio with DJ Jazzy Jeff and he freestyled! 

Police are still trying to locate "Baby India's" mother... the baby was abandoned and found in a wooded area in Georgia, wrapped in a plastic bag. Thousands of people have offered to adopt her!

It's road trip season! And families spend an average of 23 hours together in the car... and parents hear annoying questions like, "Are we there yet?" (16 times) or "how much longer?" (18 times) or "I'm tired" (17 times).

Are Stevie J and Faith Evans over?!?! 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!  

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew