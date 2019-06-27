The Ish You Missed: Will Smith Freestyles With Jazzy Jeff

The Fresh Prince still got bars! Plus, are Stevie J and Faith Evans over!??! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Will Smith got back in the studio with DJ Jazzy Jeff and he freestyled!

Video of Back At It with Jazzy Jeff!

Police are still trying to locate "Baby India's" mother... the baby was abandoned and found in a wooded area in Georgia, wrapped in a plastic bag. Thousands of people have offered to adopt her!

Police say the recent attention surrounding “Baby India”, the newborn girl found in the Georgia woods, has led to an overwhelming number of tips.



Now, authorities are hopeful this information will provide a break in the case, @stephgosk reports. pic.twitter.com/5V1gVNTYJY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 27, 2019

It's road trip season! And families spend an average of 23 hours together in the car... and parents hear annoying questions like, "Are we there yet?" (16 times) or "how much longer?" (18 times) or "I'm tired" (17 times).

Here's how many 'Are We There Yets?' you'll hear on the average summer road trip https://t.co/SjsfFken0h pic.twitter.com/7V3tXoOD6q — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2019

Are Stevie J and Faith Evans over?!?!

BREAKING: Faith Evans & Stevie J Reportedly Separate!! https://t.co/yiD6uqhBTx — MEDIATAKEOUT (@MediaTakeoutTV) June 26, 2019

