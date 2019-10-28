The Ish You Missed: Will Ashanti Do Murder INC Tour?

Ashanti may not do a Murder INC reunion tour because of Irv Gotti history... plus, who got Conor McGregor's very first bottle of whiskey? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz was busted for not paying child support... again. He was arrested.

Conor McGregor gifted the very first bottle of his Proper No. 12 whiskey to Vladimir Putin. But right away his security took it to test and make sure it wasn't poisoned.

A 23-year-old woman from Arkansas texted her dead father's phone number for four years to send him updates about her life. Last week, she sent him a long message on the eve of the four-year anniversary of his death and she got a response for the first time. A man named Brad said he'd been reading her messages every day and that he'd lost his own daughter in a devastating car crash in 2014. And he responded and said, "I've wanted to text you back for years, but I didn't want to break your heart." He called her his angel and said he wished his daughter had been the woman that you are.

Woman, 23, who texted her dead father's phone every day for four years gets a text BACK https://t.co/a76zBEQFKE — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 27, 2019

There were always rumors back and the day about Irv Gotti and Ashanti and if the Murder INC reunion tour happens, sources are saying Ashanti may not participate because of that...

Irv Gotti on His Affair With Ashanti & Why He Is Nervous to Be Around Her If There is a Murder INC Tour; Watch His Ex-Wife Call Her One of His Old Hoes (Video) https://t.co/jaWYlHTqAK pic.twitter.com/TsgsVHk7ee — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 26, 2019

