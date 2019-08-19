The Ish You Missed: The 'White Mamba' Threatens Michael Rapaport

August 19, 2019
Here's what went down at the BIG3! Plus, a PA couple's scam was just next level awful! More in the Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Ice Cube has this basketball team, the BIG3, the commentator is Michael Rapaport and he's hilarious... but someone wasn't having it! LOL!

What's the secret to being married for 68 years? This one couple, who've been together since junior high, says it's their wardrobe... they've worn matching outfits every day for the past 70 years! 

This couple scammed gifts/money out of their family and friends by faking a pregnancy, they had a whole baby shower, somehow faked the birth, then faked the death of the baby -- including an obituary! They started a GoFundMe, but evenutally they got busted. WOW!

