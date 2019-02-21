The Ish You Missed: Where Is Wendy Williams?

And a woman goes to great lengths to delete nudes from ex's phone!

February 21, 2019
Hot-Morning-Crew-2018.jpg
Hot Morning Crew

Photo via Dreamstime

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

What's the deal with Wendy Williams? Is she ever coming back? Plus, an Aussie woman really didn't want her nudes on her ex's phone... more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

When is Wendy Williams returning? Wellllll... she and her husband reportedly have stopped communicating with the staff/station and they're no longer going to air reruns. (But now reports are saying she'll be back in March, so...we'll see.) 

A guy in Texas lost a fantasy football bet... so he entered a dog park covered head-to-toe in peanut butter. He took the dare instead of paying $250, LOL.  

A woman in Australia broke into her ex's house a few years ago to delete a topless photo of herself off his phone. She wasn't caught or arrested. Looking back she says, "While I don't condone breaking into someone's house, I stand by my decision."

Congratulations to RHOA's Porsha Williams! She's engaged to Dennis McKinley! 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Did Tristan Cheat With Jordyn For A MONTH? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Where Is Wendy Williams? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Blueface Busted (Down) on Gun Charges WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Woman Eats Live Weevils! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Will R. Kelly Be Indicted? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Bid On Julian Edelman's Beard Trimmings! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes