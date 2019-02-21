The Ish You Missed: Where Is Wendy Williams?

What's the deal with Wendy Williams? Is she ever coming back? Plus, an Aussie woman really didn't want her nudes on her ex's phone... more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

When is Wendy Williams returning? Wellllll... she and her husband reportedly have stopped communicating with the staff/station and they're no longer going to air reruns. (But now reports are saying she'll be back in March, so...we'll see.)

Wendy Williams announces her return to her show after more than 2-month hiatus https://t.co/re8hMydlzX pic.twitter.com/cJ5kmMiHF9 — New York Post (@nypost) February 21, 2019

A guy in Texas lost a fantasy football bet... so he entered a dog park covered head-to-toe in peanut butter. He took the dare instead of paying $250, LOL.

Nearly naked man covered in peanut butter visits Dallas dog park https://t.co/ju2aHLwhRE (via @thetakeout) pic.twitter.com/Uxy7xaAtoR — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) February 21, 2019

A woman in Australia broke into her ex's house a few years ago to delete a topless photo of herself off his phone. She wasn't caught or arrested. Looking back she says, "While I don't condone breaking into someone's house, I stand by my decision."

'I broke into my ex's house to delete my nudes off his phone' https://t.co/Q0Hi5DTYx1 pic.twitter.com/GDPc4f09FV — New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2019

Congratulations to RHOA's Porsha Williams! She's engaged to Dennis McKinley!

A baby and a bride! Porsha Williams got engaged to her baby daddy, Dennis McKinley! https://t.co/blmMXTyuQt — Radar Online (@radar_online) February 18, 2019

