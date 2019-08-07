The Ish You Missed: What Is the #elpasoCHALLENGE?

One little boy is sparking a movement of kindness in the wake of the El Paso domestic terror attack. Plus, why are the Barbs all twisted over OVO fest?

In the wake of the domestic terrorist attack at the Wal-Mart in in El Paso, Texas, an 11-year-old kid named Ruben Martinez wanted to figure out a way to help heal the community. Ruben started the El Paso Challenge, where he's challenging everyone in El Paso to do 22 good deeds for each other, in honor of the 22 victims who were murdered. Ruben is suggesting things like "mow someone's lawn, visit a nursing home, pay for someone's lunch or dinner, donate to families in need, write someone a letter and tell them how great they are, or hold the door open for everyone." His mother said he came up with the idea after he was having some trouble dealing with what happened. She explained to him that we should not live in fear, and that people in their community are caring and loving.

My 11 year old came to me with an idea. #elpasoCHALLENGE He challenges ALL El Pasoans to commit 20 Random Acts of Kindness. One for every person that was killed in our city’s mass shooting. Let’s get this done El Paso. @abc7breaking @kels1142 @YsletaISD @EPPOLICE @elpasoisd pic.twitter.com/pvy5Q9G4f6 — Rose (@rgandarilla99) August 5, 2019

Shout out to Ruben Martinez... we should all take up the El Paso Challenge!

After the Spice Girls' successful reunion, it seems like Destiny's Child may also reunite. Maybe a tour, maybe even a new album, which some say they still owe their record label.

A lot of people are mad at Drake for bringing Cardi B out at OVO Fest, especially the Barbs. Nicki Minaj's fans think Drake is being a snake for choosing Cardi over Nicki at the show. It's not that deep... chill!

But the Barbs can still help their girl-- Megan Thee Stallion is coming out with a 'Hot Girl Summer' anthem, and Nicki Minaj is on it.