The Ish You Missed: Wanna Play Fortnite IRL?

May 6, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Entertainment
Features
Shows

A millionaire is making it possible to play Fortnite in real life! Plus, fans call out a 21st century error on Game of Thrones! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

A young football player was sadly shot and killed in Illinois. He was in 8th grade and already had college scouts looking at him. So sad! 

A real life Fortnite battle is in the works! A millionaire arranged to have 100 contestants have a Battle Royale on a private island with airsoft rifles camo and touch-sensivve body armour for three days. 

Oops! There was a 21st century error in last night's episode of Game of Thrones! Fans spotted a Starbucks cup in a scene... LOL!

Kanye West is being accused of mistreating his fashion workers! 

Hot Morning Crew