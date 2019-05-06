The Ish You Missed: Wanna Play Fortnite IRL?

A millionaire is making it possible to play Fortnite in real life! Plus, fans call out a 21st century error on Game of Thrones! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A young football player was sadly shot and killed in Illinois. He was in 8th grade and already had college scouts looking at him. So sad!

A real life Fortnite battle is in the works! A millionaire arranged to have 100 contestants have a Battle Royale on a private island with airsoft rifles camo and touch-sensivve body armour for three days.

A Real-Life 'Fortnite' Battle Royale Being Planned On A Private Island With The Winner Getting $130K https://t.co/gMOSXzgWM3 — Brotips (@brotips) April 9, 2019

Oops! There was a 21st century error in last night's episode of Game of Thrones! Fans spotted a Starbucks cup in a scene... LOL!

'Game of Thrones' Airs Scene with Starbucks Cup in Plain Sight https://t.co/1tD6K0u2B2 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2019

Kanye West is being accused of mistreating his fashion workers!

Kanye West Accused of Defrauding “Hardworking, Innocent” Fashion Workers Of ‘Yeezy’ Brand https://t.co/sZA4GjyKBB pic.twitter.com/UyEq144RGK — BallerAlert (@balleralert) May 4, 2019

