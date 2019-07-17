The Ish You Missed: Viral Face App Elderly Photos
This app making selfies look old af! Plus, Kylie Jenner opens up about her anxiety! And who was spotted together?! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
All those selfies making everyone look old are flooding social media! Face App has gone viral. There's a conspiracy theory that it's the federal government and facial recognition software.
#FaceApp is BACK with the improved old age filter.— Complex (@Complex) July 17, 2019
However, the app comes with some privacy concerns: https://t.co/W7oVIaFVJt pic.twitter.com/lLCww3Y9yc
Kylie Jenner opened up on Instagram about her anxiety.
I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was “sanity” to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny.
Draya from Basketball Wives was spotted with Megan Thee Stallion!
Megan Thee Stallion & Draya— RapNation (@NoitanRap) July 16, 2019
Never knew I needed both flavors --
pic.twitter.com/eiGC81frlf
