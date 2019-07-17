The Ish You Missed: Viral Face App Elderly Photos

This app making selfies look old af! Plus, Kylie Jenner opens up about her anxiety! And who was spotted together?! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

All those selfies making everyone look old are flooding social media! Face App has gone viral. There's a conspiracy theory that it's the federal government and facial recognition software.

#FaceApp is BACK with the improved old age filter.



However, the app comes with some privacy concerns: https://t.co/W7oVIaFVJt pic.twitter.com/lLCww3Y9yc — Complex (@Complex) July 17, 2019

Kylie Jenner opened up on Instagram about her anxiety.

Draya from Basketball Wives was spotted with Megan Thee Stallion!

Megan Thee Stallion & Draya

Never knew I needed both flavors --



pic.twitter.com/eiGC81frlf — RapNation (@NoitanRap) July 16, 2019

