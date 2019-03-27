The Ish You Missed: Twins By Different Fathers?!

Remember the recent #BoycottGucci movement? T.I., Soulja Boy, etc. were ditching the brand after that blackface sweater incident. Well, Future isn't boycotting. Meanwhile, T.I. ran up on some kid the other day, questioning him as to why he was wearing it! 

Keanu Reeves came thru for passengers after a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles was diverted to Bakersfield due to mechanical issues. Bakersfield is about 100 miles away from L.A. Many celebs would just get a car and call it a day, but not Keanu! He arranged a van ride to Burbank (90 minutes away) for anyone interested. He then entertained passengers with fun facts and music! Such a cool dude! 

 

A mother in China gave birth to twin boys... by different fathers! It's rare, but it does happen and it's called heteropaternal superfecundation. (And yes, she cheated on her husband and slept with someone else in the same day!)

Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday and tons of celebs were there like Diddy, and Beyonce who sang to her! People were not happy with Khloe Kardashian's hair, though. 

