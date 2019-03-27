The Ish You Missed: Twins By Different Fathers?!

Twins by different fathers?! Plus, Keanu Reeves saves the day! And why people are mad about Khloe K.'s hair! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

Remember the recent #BoycottGucci movement? T.I., Soulja Boy, etc. were ditching the brand after that blackface sweater incident. Well, Future isn't boycotting. Meanwhile, T.I. ran up on some kid the other day, questioning him as to why he was wearing it!

Future Explains Why He Is Still Wearing Gucci Amid Boycott: “I Bought Gucci Before It Got Cancelled” https://t.co/ZekpIsviIb pic.twitter.com/vm76RjRSNU — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 26, 2019

Keanu Reeves came thru for passengers after a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles was diverted to Bakersfield due to mechanical issues. Bakersfield is about 100 miles away from L.A. Many celebs would just get a car and call it a day, but not Keanu! He arranged a van ride to Burbank (90 minutes away) for anyone interested. He then entertained passengers with fun facts and music! Such a cool dude!

Keanu Reeves helped fellow airline passengers after their plane was diverted: https://t.co/jRUOKfKNHV pic.twitter.com/GqNiDHB89d — E! News (@enews) March 26, 2019

A mother in China gave birth to twin boys... by different fathers! It's rare, but it does happen and it's called heteropaternal superfecundation. (And yes, she cheated on her husband and slept with someone else in the same day!)

Experts say it is hard to calculate the exact odds of the phenomenon, but previous studies suggested the chance could be between one in 400 pairs and one in 13,000 pairs, according to The Guardian.



Similar stories have been reported in China before. https://t.co/OgwoXrka9D — Kumar Onkareshwar (@kronkareshwar) March 26, 2019

Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday and tons of celebs were there like Diddy, and Beyonce who sang to her! People were not happy with Khloe Kardashian's hair, though.

Watch Beyoncé sing "Happy Birthday" to Diana Ross at her 75th birthday party --❤️ https://t.co/XCfNIDhm50 pic.twitter.com/UQ0nO4mJmZ — Complex (@Complex) March 27, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!