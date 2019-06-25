The Ish You Missed: Tupac's Prison ID on Auction

You can bid on Tupac's prison ID. Plus, everyone is wearing U.S. Women's Soccer jerseys... including young boys! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Tupac was incarcerated back in 1995... and now, his prison ID badge is being auctioned with an opening bid of $2000.

Tupac's First Prison I.D. Card From 1995 Up For Auction https://t.co/aVgZPQseX2 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 25, 2019

The U.S. Women's Soccer team is kicking BUTT! They just beat Spain! And young fans and players are wearing jerseys of their favorite women players... including young boys!

Cafes at IKEA are one of the most popular places to eat in the world... they're the 6th biggest food chain on the planet. And they're testing a food delivery service!

Our mouths are watering just thinking about this... -- https://t.co/JcjU5Ljx4X — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 25, 2019

Evelyn Lozada says she'd go on a date with Rob Kardashian after tweeting about his... parts.

Rob Kardashian & Evelyn Lozada exchanged some NSFW tweets (and then deleted them) on Sunday -- https://t.co/V6o6buVCeh pic.twitter.com/B30Z55Y2xA — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 18, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!