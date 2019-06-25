The Ish You Missed: Tupac's Prison ID on Auction

June 25, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice.

© ZUMA Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK

You can bid on Tupac's prison ID. Plus, everyone is wearing U.S. Women's Soccer jerseys... including young boys! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Tupac was incarcerated back in 1995... and now, his prison ID badge is being auctioned with an opening bid of $2000.

The U.S. Women's Soccer team is kicking BUTT! They just beat Spain! And young fans and players are wearing jerseys of their favorite women players... including young boys! 

Cafes at IKEA are one of the most popular places to eat in the world... they're the 6th biggest food chain on the planet. And they're testing a food delivery service!

Evelyn Lozada says she'd go on a date with Rob Kardashian after tweeting about his... parts. 

