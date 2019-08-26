The Ish You Missed: Trump Says A$AP Rocky Is 'Ungrateful'

August 26, 2019
Trump on A$AP Rocky: "Ungrateful!" Plus, Popeyes chicken sandwich still got people out here wildin'! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Trump expected A$AP Rocky to apologize after being released from Swedish prison. But he didn't apologize publicly or privately. Now Trump thinks he's an ungrateful rapper. 

An Oregon woman was trapped in a... septic tank! She'd been there for two or three days! Her daughter found her after being concerned she didn't hear from her for a couple days. She found an open hole and saw her mom at the bottom wading in sewage. Ewwww! 

So we know people are going crazy over Popeyes chicken sandwich. Well, the manager at one location in Georgia has had enough. The line got out of hand and caused traffic issues. 

The countdown to Disney+ streaming platform is on! Some of the content that will be featured on there include the new Lady and the Tramp, a High School Musical reboot, Lizzie McGuire and more! 

