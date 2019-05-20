The Ish You Missed: Trayvon Martin's Mom Is Running For Office

Trayvon's mom is running for office in Florida! Plus, sneakers powered by an app are coming! And a guy slept over in a bar, LOL! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Remember the power "laces" in Back To The Future II? They're coming this month! They're designed to form to your foot and you can adjust with an app on your phone!

Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, is running for office in Miami. She's enterting the race to join the Board of County Commissioners. Her foundation has been recognized for their work on gun reform and social justice.

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, is running for political office in Florida https://t.co/rxmdvQnYtq pic.twitter.com/nhkP5SEhdy — CNN (@CNN) May 20, 2019

A security system at a bar in Oregon caught some activity at around 3:00 AM. When cops arrived, they found a man inside who had been drinking there prior to closing. He hid and remained inside, drinking for free.

Oregon man arrested after hiding in restaurant until closing time, drinking at bar after-hours, police say https://t.co/PWupZXC0fE pic.twitter.com/bDbVzFd2VO — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) May 18, 2019

