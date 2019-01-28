The Ish You Missed: 'Tom Brady Cheated' Project Wins Science Fair

Deflated footballs become science fair project... and win! Plus, Wu Tang Clan has a docuseries in the works! And more! Here's The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Wu Tang Clan is releasing a Showtime docuseries called Of Mics and Men!

Check out the trailer for @WuTangClan: Of Mics And Men, coming to @Showtime this spring after its debut at @sundancefest on Jan 28th! https://t.co/UYS7T59tvT https://t.co/UYS7T59tvT — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) January 25, 2019

An elementary school student in Kentucky WON the science fair by doing his project on... Tom Brady cheating? (Those 2015 deflated footballs!) His project included a well-written hypothesis backed up with stats and photographs.

10-year-old kid who won science fair with project on the Patriots cheating says he did it "Because I hate Tom Brady, he's been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught." https://t.co/nKwYBFmvIO pic.twitter.com/SOhpJFlAWv — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 25, 2019

If you have a pet hedgehog, don't snuggle and kiss them! There's a salmonella outbreak going around... 11 people in 8 states have been infected from their hedgehogs.

Pet hedgehogs linked to 11 Salmonella infections in 8 states, mostly in children. Always wash hands after touching hedgehogs and their habitat. Read about the ongoing investigation. https://t.co/xCJ4MEv962 pic.twitter.com/gPKrr1GsIc — CDC (@CDCgov) January 26, 2019

Was an NFL entertainment lawyer found dead hours after telling reporters that the Super Bowl was rigged?

We'd like to know for sure so we can get our bets down in time. https://t.co/uBJ7xRRiIt — snopes.com (@snopes) January 24, 2019

