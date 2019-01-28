The Ish You Missed: 'Tom Brady Cheated' Project Wins Science Fair

Plus, don't kiss your hedgehog!

January 28, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Credit: Hot Morning Crew

Deflated footballs become science fair project... and win! Plus, Wu Tang Clan has a docuseries in the works! And more! Here's The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!  

Wu Tang Clan is releasing a Showtime docuseries called Of Mics and Men! 



An elementary school student in Kentucky WON the science fair by doing his project on... Tom Brady cheating? (Those 2015 deflated footballs!) His project included a well-written hypothesis backed up with stats and photographs. 

 

If you have a pet hedgehog, don't snuggle and kiss them! There's a salmonella outbreak going around... 11 people in 8 states have been infected from their hedgehogs. 

Was an NFL entertainment lawyer found dead hours after telling reporters that the Super Bowl was rigged? 


 

