The Ish You Missed: Toddler Locks Dad Out Of iPad For HOW LONG?!

A toddler locked Dad out of his iPad for HOW LONG?! Plus, August Alsina denies Jada Pinkett Smith rumors! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

There's been rumors about August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith... there was that song he dropped and he used her middle name. He was on her Red Table Talk... but he said the song wasn't about her.

Here's why people think August Alsina is singing about Jada Pinkett on "Nunya." https://t.co/T2hpP2e5fp pic.twitter.com/P1T2sZIUGS — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 1, 2019

Parents, so you know if you let your toddler use your iPad or your phone there's a possibility it can break. Well... you probably aren't expecting to get locked out of it until 2067! But that happened to a father after his 3-year-old repeatedly tried to unlock it. Yikes!

Yesterday, we saw the FIRST EVER photo of a black hole in outer-space! It's so cool! And it's 50 million light years away.

We finally know what a black hole looks like: After decades of conjecture and simulations, an international consortium of scientists released the first ever photos of a black hole. https://t.co/AXmuMgeIl2 pic.twitter.com/PbinWMwOc7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2019

Anuel is out here saying Karol G should be the Queen of Reggaeton when Ivy Queen paved the way!

Ivy Queen and Anuel AA traded barbs after the 'Real Hasta la Muerte' rapper suggested she was no longer the queen of reggaeton. https://t.co/JZ7CluBheH — REMEZCLA (@REMEZCLA) April 8, 2019

