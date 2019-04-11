The Ish You Missed: Toddler Locks Dad Out Of iPad For HOW LONG?!

April 11, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

A toddler locked Dad out of his iPad for HOW LONG?! Plus, August Alsina denies Jada Pinkett Smith rumors! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

There's been rumors about August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith... there was that song he dropped and he used her middle name. He was on her Red Table Talk... but he said the song wasn't about her.

Parents, so you know if you let your toddler use your iPad or your phone there's a possibility it can break. Well... you probably aren't expecting to get locked out of it until 2067! But that happened to a father after his 3-year-old repeatedly tried to unlock it. Yikes! 

Yesterday, we saw the FIRST EVER photo of a black hole in outer-space! It's so cool! And it's 50 million light years away. 

 

Anuel is out here saying Karol G should be the Queen of Reggaeton when Ivy Queen paved the way! 

