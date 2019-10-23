The Ish You Missed: Is Tiffany Pollard Dating Dennis Graham?

Tiffany Pollard was seen with Dennis Graham! Plus, Trick Daddy goes bankrupt. And a drunk football fan twerks on a cop! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Trick Daddy has filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. His assets include his home in Florida worth about $350k, stuff in the house worth $1500 (that's it?) and $150 worth of clothing... and his current bank balance is ZERO. Yikes. It was probably because of the divorce.

JUST IN: Trick Daddy files for bankruptcy again, claims he has no money in his bank accounthttps://t.co/HByNWxIoVu — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 22, 2019

Hot Mess alert! An Alabama woman got a little too close to a police officer who was trying to take her into custody over the weekend. She was twerking and moaning loudly as he slapped on the cuffs. She was caught up in a drunk and disorderly sweep when fans were celebrating Crimson Tide's win over Tennessee. She's now asking for Venmo donations to help her pay for legal fees, LOL.

Remember I Love New York with Flavor Flav? Well... what is up with Tiffany "New York" Pollard and Dennis Graham (AKA Drake's dad)?! They were seen together at a dinner party!

